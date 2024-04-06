Saturday, April 6, 2024 – A yet-to-be-identified Muslim woman has gone viral after she refused to take a drink handed over to her moments after she fainted.
The woman who is observing the one-month Ramadan fast, fell
down while walking in a busy road on Friday, April 5.
Passersby noticed she was weak and tried to give her some
fluid to help her regain her strength but she refused, insisting she was
fasting and that it wasn't time for her to break her fast.
Watch the video below
Muslim lady observing Ramadan fast faints and refuses to take the drink given to her by passersby pic.twitter.com/6UpADrmkm2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 6, 2024
0 Comments