MURKOMEN shocks Kenyans as he justfies the rise in road accidents – Look!

Monday, April 8, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has told off those criticizing him over the increased road accidents.
Speaking during a church service
in Narok on Sunday, the CS argued that accidents and fatalities had been on the
rise since the country gained independence.
Murkomen noted that when former
President Mwai Kibaki took over the reins in 2004, annual fatalities from
accidents averaged 3,000, a figure that rose to its peak of 4,650 in 2022.
"I am distraught by road
accidents and we thank Michuki for bringing order on the road including safety
belts. What we have not been able to stop are road accidents," he
explained.
"When Mwai Kibaki took over
the reins, we were losing 3,000 people in 2004. In 2009, we lost 4,600. The
figure dropped slightly but spiked. In 2022, we lost 4,650 people. Last year,
the figure dropped to 4,300. Right now, we have lost 1,213 in 3 months. In the
same period, we lost 1,146."
After pressure from Kenyans asking his office to take up measures aimed at reducing the accidents, the CS
argued that road carnage had affected all regimes.
He further explained that the
success rate depended on the government's input as well as that of the public
in following traffic rules.
Murkomen lamented that
motorcycles accounted for the highest figure followed by pedestrians and called
on individuals to take responsibility by not boarding full vehicles.
"Let me tell Kenyans because many people are speaking as though a new wave of accidents has just happened, it is not true.
"We have been losing people annually, over 4,400, in the last five years.
"The worst year was 2022. What does that say? We have
not placed enough measures to deal with accidents since independence," he
told the congregation.
"From 2004, we have been losing an average of 3,800 people every year.
"If you do the maths, it shows that we have lost an average of 100,000 people in 20 years because of road accidents.
"Someone cannot just wake up one day and tell the CS to end road
carnage, this is a national catastrophe. It is a problem that calls for an all
public approach to sort out road accident cases."
