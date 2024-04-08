Fireworks as doctors reject RUTO’s offer and rubbish his Wage Bill excuse – You won’t believe what they said

Monday, April 8, 2024 – The suffering of Kenyan patients as a result of the ongoing doctors' strike is far from over.
This is after Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union
(KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah turned down President William Ruto's
offer to hire interns and pay them a Ksh70,000 stipend.
In a statement on Sunday shortly after the Head of State
made the offer, Atellah revealed the doctors' stance, arguing that the money
offered will be lower than in previous years.
He further indicated that the medical doctors will not
compromise their worth and will only gun for the amount agreed upon in the
Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
"As Doctors, we refuse to be scapegoats for wage bill
reduction. Our salaries, vital like any Kenyan's, are based on fair
agreements," he stated.
"Despite government pressure, doctors' salaries, anchored on CBA, are non-negotiable. We won't compromise on fair compensation for our hard work.
"It's unjust to target us for wage bill control while state
officers enjoy hefty paychecks. We stand united against exploitation."
Earlier, the Head of State while speaking during a church
service in Eldoret had asked the doctors to return to work and accept their
payment terms.
He further explained that the pay would cover the
interns for a year before they were absorbed, indicating that the
government did not have the resources to offer more money.
Ruto had also indicated that the government was working to
lower the wage bill, which accounted for over 45 per cent of the state's total
annual revenue.
The doctors went on strike four weeks ago and were joined by
their peers from the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners
Union, alongside the Pharmaceutical Technologists and Nutritionists.
