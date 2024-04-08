Fireworks as doctors reject RUTO’s offer and rubbish his Wage Bill excuse – You won’t believe what they said





Monday, April 8, 2024 – The suffering of Kenyan patients as a result of the ongoing doctors' strike is far from over.

This is after Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah turned down President William Ruto's offer to hire interns and pay them a Ksh70,000 stipend.

In a statement on Sunday shortly after the Head of State made the offer, Atellah revealed the doctors' stance, arguing that the money offered will be lower than in previous years.

He further indicated that the medical doctors will not compromise their worth and will only gun for the amount agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

"As Doctors, we refuse to be scapegoats for wage bill reduction. Our salaries, vital like any Kenyan's, are based on fair agreements," he stated.

"Despite government pressure, doctors' salaries, anchored on CBA, are non-negotiable. We won't compromise on fair compensation for our hard work.

"It's unjust to target us for wage bill control while state officers enjoy hefty paychecks. We stand united against exploitation."

Earlier, the Head of State while speaking during a church service in Eldoret had asked the doctors to return to work and accept their payment terms.

He further explained that the pay would cover the interns for a year before they were absorbed, indicating that the government did not have the resources to offer more money.

Ruto had also indicated that the government was working to lower the wage bill, which accounted for over 45 per cent of the state's total annual revenue.

The doctors went on strike four weeks ago and were joined by their peers from the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union, alongside the Pharmaceutical Technologists and Nutritionists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST