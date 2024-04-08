DJ MFALME to be a state witness in the murder of KABETE DCI detective – His Bouncer OCHIENG to be charged with murder





Monday, April 8, 2024 - The Director of Public Prosecutions has turned DJ Mfalme into a state witness in the murder case involving Kabete Police Detective Felix Kelian.

According to the letter, the DPP recommended that the seven respondents be enlisted as witnesses in the case.

Additionally, the DPP charged the first respondent, Allan Ochieng', who was Mfalme's Bouncer with the murder.

Allan Ochieng' is slated to face charges at Kiambu High Court on Monday.

Speaking before the ruling, DJ Mfalme, who has been in custody for the past two weeks, through his manager, said they are expecting the results of the police investigation during the court session.

"The past 14 days have been tough, but your messages of solidarity and visits have kept the team going. DJ Joe Mfalme and the team will return to Kibera Court tomorrow, Monday, the 8th, to hear the investigation results," Innocent Bernd, the DJ's manager, said in a statement released Sunday evening.

He added, "The court proceedings will begin at nine in the morning. We will provide updates as soon as we conclude with the court tomorrow. Thank you for standing with the team."

Joe Mfalme's manager also didn't fail to send condolences to the family of the late Kelian.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support and encouragement during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are still with the families and friends affected by the incident," Bernd said.

Joe Mfalme and his team were first arraigned in Kibera Court on March 25, 2024, regarding Felix Kelian's death allegations.

Then the court granted the police's request to detain the entertainer and six others for further investigation into the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST