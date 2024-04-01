EXPOSED: SAKAJA was planning to buy the controversial land in LORESHO worth Sh 1.35 billion - This man is more corrupt than KIDERO and WAITITU combined

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was planning to buy a controversial piece of land in Loresho, Lower Kabete.
The 8-acre piece of land legally belongs to Ashok Kumar Rupshi and Hitten Kumar.
But land cartels led by former
Nairobi provincial Commissioner Davis Nathan Chelogoi have been claiming ownership of the Sh 1.35
billion land.
Sakaja who has been stealing
billions of shillings from Nairobi County has gotten involved in the land
controversy after details emerged that he used a briefcase company to purchase
the land from Chelogoi.
Sakaja has been using Ayoti
Limited to siphon public money and we hope the Ethics and Anti-corruption
Commission will stop playing games and nail this thief at the centre of City
Hall.
Sakaja, who has been in office
for less than two years has accumulated wealth worth billions and he has even
bought some apartments in South Africa, Dubai, and Singapore.
