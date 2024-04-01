EXPOSED: SAKAJA was planning to buy the controversial land in LORESHO worth Sh 1.35 billion - This man is more corrupt than KIDERO and WAITITU combined

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was planning to buy a controversial piece of land in Loresho, Lower Kabete.

The 8-acre piece of land legally belongs to Ashok Kumar Rupshi and Hitten Kumar.

But land cartels led by former Nairobi provincial Commissioner Davis Nathan Chelogoi have been claiming ownership of the Sh 1.35 billion land.

Sakaja who has been stealing billions of shillings from Nairobi County has gotten involved in the land controversy after details emerged that he used a briefcase company to purchase the land from Chelogoi.

Sakaja has been using Ayoti Limited to siphon public money and we hope the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission will stop playing games and nail this thief at the centre of City Hall.

Sakaja, who has been in office for less than two years has accumulated wealth worth billions and he has even bought some apartments in South Africa, Dubai, and Singapore.

The Kenyan DAILY POST