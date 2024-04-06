MT Kenya unity calls is a Fallacy – MOSES KURIA tells RIGATHI GACHAGUA.





Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Public Service, Performance, and Service Delivery Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has dismissed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s call for Mt Kenya unity.

Speaking at a burial in Kiharu constituency on Friday, Kuria rubbished calls for the region to unite, adding that they are already speaking in one voice.

Kuria questioned how politicians keep talking about unity, yet the region rallied behind President William Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

He claimed that most leaders calling for unity were insincere, arguing that most were after being made regional kingpins.

"Let me conclude by telling the leaders of Mt. Kenya. Now people are saying that we should unite, have unity, and speak the same language; I don't disagree.

"But I want to ask you, didn't we unite in the year 2022, didn't you choose us with the majority of votes for William Ruto and Kenya Kwanza, what other unity do these people want? They are united. ,”

“Now let's go and ask them where their roads are, where their water they're asking for is, let's ask them where that TVET is.

"Every day it's about unity. It's not about uniting to make leaders big, that's foolishness," Moses Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST