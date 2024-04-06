GACHAGUA under siege as Mt Kenya leaders continue to endorse NDINDI NYORO as RUTO’s successor.





Saturday, April 6, 2024 - A section of leaders from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region have endorsed Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, as President William Ruto’s successor in 2032.

Led by Kiambaa MP John Njuguna Kawanjiku, they said Nyoro has what it takes to succeed Ruto in 2032.

Kawanjiku said they can see the country’s future under Nyoro.

"The future of our country is so important, and when you look at that picture, we can see something in Ndindi Nyoro," he said amid cheers.

In his speech, UDA digital strategist Dennis Itumbi stated that they would have a conversation when the time is right.

He said they would pronounce in Kiharu since they had seen Nyoro's track record.

"As young people, we must come together, and here in Kiharu, we will announce the president when he comes from here because we have seen the work he has done," Itumbi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST