MOURINHO is completely finished as a coach – Ex-Real Madrid Star ANTONIO CASSANO

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Former Real Madrid and AS Roma star, Antonio Cassano has blasted Jose Mourinho, saying the former Chelsea manager is now 'completely finished' as a coach.
Roma sacked Mourinho in mid-January and employed former
player Daniele De Rossi, who has totally transformed the club.
In his latest criticism of the Portuguese, Cassano accused
him of not evolving.
The former Italy international slammed the two-time UEFA
Champions League winning coach for preferring certain players over others while
at Roma.
“As a coach, Mourinho is now
completely finished,” the 41-year-old said as a guest on RAI programme La
Domenica Sportiva via Football Italia
“He is not capable of
coaching anymore, he is still doing the same things as 10 years ago.
“He wouldn’t play Paredes and
preferred Bove to Pellegrini. De Rossi gave Roma the belief that this is a
strong team, he’s doing an extraordinary job. He was always destined for this.”
“When he says Juve ought to
finish fourth, it’s a laughing stock. Just look at Bologna, they play
marvellous football and spent about €1.50.
“Milan won the Scudetto with
Krunic, Bennacer, Calabria and Kalulu, but Juve had a stronger squad that year.
Napoli gave away three first-choice players, they signed Kvaratskhelia,
Anguissa and went 20 points clear.”
