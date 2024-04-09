MOURINHO is completely finished as a coach – Ex-Real Madrid Star ANTONIO CASSANO



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Former Real Madrid and AS Roma star, Antonio Cassano has blasted Jose Mourinho, saying the former Chelsea manager is now 'completely finished' as a coach.

Roma sacked Mourinho in mid-January and employed former player Daniele De Rossi, who has totally transformed the club.

In his latest criticism of the Portuguese, Cassano accused him of not evolving.

The former Italy international slammed the two-time UEFA Champions League winning coach for preferring certain players over others while at Roma.

“As a coach, Mourinho is now completely finished,” the 41-year-old said as a guest on RAI programme La Domenica Sportiva via Football Italia

“He is not capable of coaching anymore, he is still doing the same things as 10 years ago.

“He wouldn’t play Paredes and preferred Bove to Pellegrini. De Rossi gave Roma the belief that this is a strong team, he’s doing an extraordinary job. He was always destined for this.”

“When he says Juve ought to finish fourth, it’s a laughing stock. Just look at Bologna, they play marvellous football and spent about €1.50.

“Milan won the Scudetto with Krunic, Bennacer, Calabria and Kalulu, but Juve had a stronger squad that year. Napoli gave away three first-choice players, they signed Kvaratskhelia, Anguissa and went 20 points clear.”