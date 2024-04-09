Man City 'agree personal terms with LUCAS PAQUETA' ahead of summer move to the reigning Premier League champions



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Manchester City have agreed personal terms with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta ahead of summer move to the reigning Premier League champions.

The Brazilian midfielder was set to join Pep Guardiola's side at the end of last season before FA launched an investigation into suspicious betting patterns surrounding three yellow cards Paqueta received last year.

City's prospective move eventually collapsed and Paqueta remained at West Ham where he has again starred under David Moyes this season.

The fallout from the ongoing investigation also saw Paqueta cast out of Brazil's national team in August before being re-called for the first time in March under new head coach Dorival Junior.

Paqueta, who is believed to deny any wrongdoing, spoke out for the first time on the alleged betting scandal recently where he hailed Moyes' 'essential support' during what has been a testing period.

Now it appears the 26-year-old's transfer to Man City is back on after coming to an agreement on wage demands ahead of a move, as reported by Football Mercato.

City previously looked set to agree a £70m fee with the Hammers, but now the sum is likely to be revised given Paqueta's continued impressive performances across domestic and European competitions.

However, City and West Ham are still waiting on the FA's verdict into the betting probe with the player's future currently stuck in limbo.