African man stabbed to death outside Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the UK



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – The man who was stabbed to death outside Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday, April 7, has been named as 46-year-old Okechukwu Iweha, as police continue to hunt for the killer.

Police and paramedics were called to Northumberland Park on the outskirts of the stadium just before 6am, where Mr Iweha was found dead with a number of stab injuries.

CPR was administered but despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.





The Met Police confirmed late last night they believe the man killed was Mr Iweha, who lived in the local area.

His next of kin have now been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held at Haringey Mortuary later this week.

Detectives investigating the murder probe have issued another plea for witnesses to come forward following the incident.





Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation.

He said: "I am urging anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to please come forward and speak with us.

"We are working hard to build a timeframe to establish what has happened. Were you woken up by a disturbance, or did you see anyone running from the area? I would ask that you check any private CCTV or dash cam footage to see whether you captured anything that might assist us.





"Another family has been left grieving and we are doing everything we can to find answers to their questions and locate whoever is responsible for this murder."

Tottenham's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest went ahead as planned but fans were asked to be patient due to road closures.

Spurs said they were doing their utmost to accommodate the investigation.