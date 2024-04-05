Moment 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook building and interrupted UN Security Council Meeting (VIDEO)



Friday, April 4, 2024 – A magnitude-4.8 earthquake rumbled through the northeastern United States at 10:23 a.m. on Friday, April 5, according to the United States Geological Survey, sending tremors from Philadelphia to Boston and jolting buildings in Manhattan and throughout the five boroughs.

The U.S.G.S. reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was in Lebanon, N.J., about 50 miles west of New York City, where china plates rattled in diners and frightened residents darted into streets to find trees, cars and the ground shaking.

A United Nations Security Council meeting was underway at the time the earthquake happened and a video shows the building shaking in the middle of the meeting.

The president of Save the Children, Janti Soeripto, was making remarks at the moment the tremors shook the building.

Soeripto paused and asked, “Is that an earthquake?”

People reported feeling tremors from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts. A New York City Police Department spokesperson said it had not received any reports of damage.

Watch the video below.