Canada's unemployment rate rises to 6.1%

Friday, April 4, 2024 – Canada's unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work in an economy bogged down by high-interest rates.
In a statement released on Friday, April 5, Statistics
Canada said employment declined in the hospitality and food sectors, in
wholesale and retail trade and in the professional, scientific and technical
services sectors.
Jobs were added in health care and social assistance, and
the average hourly wage rose 5.1 percent in March, compared with the same
period in 2023.
The employment rate, the segment of the population aged 15
and over who are employed fell for the sixth month in a row due to a population
boom and now stands at 61.4 percent.
The jump in unemployment comes as high borrowing costs weigh
on businesses and strong population growth continues to add to the country's
labour supply. The unemployment rate was up one percentage point on a
year-over-year basis.
