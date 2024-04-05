Newly crowned world's oldest man reveals habit that has kept him fit for 111 years



Friday, April 4, 2024 – A British man has been crowned the world's oldest living man at 111.

Great-granddad John Tinniswood was crowned oldest by the Guinness World Records following the death of the former oldest man in the world, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, who died Wednesday, April 3, 2024, just weeks before his 115th birthday.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora held the title of the oldest living man for just a few short years. Guinness awarded him the distinction on Feb 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days, after Saturnino de la Fuente García died weeks earlier.

Following Mora's death, Tinniswood, who now lives in a care home in Southport, Merseyside, holds the title.

Tinniswood credits his long and healthy life to some rather unusual habits – including gorging on fish and chips on Fridays.

The World War Two veteran reckons "everything in moderation" is the key to longevity, reports The Sun.

He said: "Moderation in all things and keep on moving about. To sit down in a chair all day is no good."

John Tinniswood's family said in a joint statement that the modest great-granddad was taking the news that he is now the oldest man alive "with a pinch of salt."

"We are incredibly proud of John, who is a wonderful and much loved father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, and we are very lucky that John is with us today," the statement said, before thanking his carers for taking care of him.

The dad-of-one, who was born in 1912, has lived through two world wars, the fall of the Soviet Union and, more recently, the Covid pandemic.

Before his retirement in 1972 he worked as an accountant for Shell and BP.

He became the UK's oldest known living man after 108-year-old Harry Fransman passed away on 25 September 2020 and he even met the late Queen Elizabeth.

On his most recent birthday, he was given a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the momentous occasion.

He is now looking forward to turning 112 on August 2 of this year.

Maria Morena, who lives in Spain, is the oldest living person on the planet and is a staggering 117 years old.

The oldest known person to have ever lived was Jeanne Calment from France, who lived to 122 years and 164 days.

The oldest verified man was Jiroemon Kimura from Japan. He passed away at the age of 116 years and 54 days.