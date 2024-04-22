PHOTOs of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of CASPAL OBIERO’s wife, mother and child - CASPAL, OBADO’s PA, is among the main suspects in the murder of SHARON OTIENO





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - The hearing of the murder case against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado over the killing of university student Sharon Otieno was adjourned to May 6, 2024, to allow his personal assistant, Caspal Obiero, who is among the suspects, to bury his wife, mother, and child.

When the case came up for hearing, Caspal sought an adjournment saying he was bereaved and needed time to bury his wife, mother, and child.

In seeking the adjournment, defence lawyer Meso Ogada said Obiero lost his wife, mother, and child in a road accident in March this year.

“The accident happened in March 2024 and the reason why they are burying the two people in May is because of financial constraints and also the Luo culture which has pre and post-rituals to be performed especially when you lose a wife,” Obiero prayed.

His lawyers told the court that Obiero was unable to appear in court and participate in the proceedings because he was preparing for the burial.

Obiero pleaded with the court and the prosecution to indulge him as he worked on giving his family a befitting send-off.

The prosecution did not oppose the request.

Justice Githua then ordered that the matter be resumed for hearing on May 6.

Below are photos of the grisly road accident that claimed the lives of Obiero’s wife, mother, and child.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.