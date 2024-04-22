PHOTOs of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of CASPAL OBIERO’s wife, mother and child - CASPAL, OBADO’s PA, is among the main suspects in the murder of SHARON OTIENO

When the case came up for hearing, Caspal
sought an adjournment saying he was bereaved and needed time to bury his wife,
mother, and child.
In seeking the
adjournment, defence lawyer Meso Ogada said Obiero lost his wife, mother, and
child in a road accident in March this year.
“The accident happened
in March 2024 and the reason why they are burying the two people in May is
because of financial constraints and also the Luo culture which has pre and
post-rituals to be performed especially when you lose a wife,” Obiero prayed.
His lawyers told the
court that Obiero was unable to appear in court and participate in the
proceedings because he was preparing for the burial.
Obiero pleaded with
the court and the prosecution to indulge him as he worked on giving his family
a befitting send-off.
The prosecution did
not oppose the request.
Justice Githua then
ordered that the matter be resumed for hearing on May 6.
Below are photos of the grisly road accident that claimed the lives of Obiero’s wife, mother, and child.
