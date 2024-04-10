I don’t need your job!! - Former West Mugirango MP tells RUTO after he appointed him Ambassador



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - A former West Mugirango Member of Parliament has rejected a job offered by President William Ruto.

Vincent Mogaka had been appointed by Ruto as Kenya's High Commissioner to Accra, Ghana.

However, according to a statement presented by the chairperson of the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee, Mogaka rejected the appointment citing family reasons.

"I wish to announce that I won't appear before the committee at the very specified time for the approval here.”

“This has been occasioned by my personal and very compelling matters which after careful consideration will not allow me to take up the position of the High Commissioner to Ghana as communicated by his excellency the President," Mogaka said.

Mogaka was among the people appointed by Ruto in a purge that saw various diplomats replaced.

He was also appointed in the capacity of the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Trade and Investment Ministry.

However, a High Court ruling deemed the position null and void, nullifying the appointment of 50 CASs and saying it is unconstitutional.

