I don’t need your job!! - Former West Mugirango MP tells RUTO after he appointed him Ambassador

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - A former West Mugirango Member of Parliament has rejected a job offered by President William Ruto.
Vincent
Mogaka had been appointed by Ruto as Kenya's High Commissioner to Accra, Ghana.
However,
according to a statement presented by the
chairperson of the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee,
Mogaka rejected the appointment citing family reasons.
"I wish to announce that I
won't appear before the committee at the very specified time for the approval
here.”
“This has been occasioned by my
personal and very compelling matters which after careful consideration will not
allow me to take up the position of the High Commissioner to Ghana as
communicated by his excellency the President," Mogaka said.
Mogaka was among the people
appointed by Ruto in a purge that saw various diplomats replaced.
He was also appointed in the
capacity of the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Trade and
Investment Ministry.
However, a High Court ruling deemed
the position null and void, nullifying the appointment of 50 CASs and saying it
is unconstitutional.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments