Man nabbed for sleeping with his friend's wife (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – A Zimbabwean man residing in South Africa has been nabbed after having a romantic affair with his friend's wife and also trying to sleep with the man's second wife.

He was captured in a video kneeling down and begging for forgiveness while surrounded by a group of people.

The South African police service was seen standing by.

In the background, the man’s friends and relatives were heard condemning the Zimbabwean man's actions.

The friends and relatives expressed their disappointment with the Zimbabwean man's audacious behaviour.

They chastised him for his grievous wrongdoings and insisted that he must pay a fine for his transgression.

Watch the video below