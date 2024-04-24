A female passenger turns violent and smashes the windscreen of a PSV bus along Thika Road - This is what led to the incident (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - A female passenger was filmed smashing the windscreen of a PSV bus at China Square along Thika Road after the driver and conductor fled with the passengers’ money.

The driver hit another vehicle at night and fled together with his conductor, leaving the passengers stranded.

Some of the passengers had not been given change.

The infuriated lady was among the passengers who were not given change by the conductor.

She picked up a huge stone and smashed the windscreen repeatedly.

Watch the video.

A female passenger turns violent and smashes the windscreen of a PSV bus along Thika Road pic.twitter.com/Gv0T1yeFqI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 24, 2024

