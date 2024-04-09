CRISTIANO RONALDO elbows opponent and raises fist at referee as he completely loses temper in Al-Nassr’s Saudi Super Cup defeat (VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool as his Al-Nassr side fell to a 2-1 defeat in a Saudi Super Cup semi-final meeting with Al-Hilal.

With the clock ticking down and Al-Nassr trailing 2-0 at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, tempers flared.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner clashed with Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi near the touchline. Al-Bulaihi had prevented Ronaldo from taking a quick throw-in and Ronaldo lost his temper.

Ronaldo first directed an elbow into his opponent’s chest and then his neck.

With an all-out brawl threatening to break out between the two teams, former Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte – Ronaldo’s team-mate at Al-Nassr – tried his best to keep the peace.

Ronaldo was then shown a straight red card on 86 minutes, which is when the 39-year-old Portuguese appeared on the verge of losing his head completely. He waved his fist in referee Mohammed Al Hoish’s direction before finally coming to his senses and leaving the field.

It is Ronaldo's first red card since his move to Al-Nassr in December 2022.

Fans have gone on X to react to Ronaldo's actions, with one X user calling him the “most arrogant footballer of all time.”





Watch the video below.