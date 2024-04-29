I will not let corrupt cartels led by SAKAJA take over Nairobi – GACHAGUA vows to restore the city's lost glory





Monday, April 29,2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he will not let Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja take Nairobi to the dogs.

Since his election as a governor in 2022, Sakaja's only legacy is corruption, bureaucracy, and mismanagement of public funds.

Speaking at a women's empowerment event at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, Gachagua said though he is not a Nairobi voter, he will not allow the busy metropolis to be held hostage by cartels and looters.

The second in command was responding to accusations of interfering with Governor Johnson Sakaja's leadership amidst claims of a planned impeachment of the county chief.

According to the DP, Nairobi is too important to be left in the hands of select leaders as it is the government's city.

"We’ll continue traversing this city and doing development. We will take an interest in the welfare of this city and its leadership. Nairobi is too important to be left like that, "Gachagua said.

Gachagua said the city's glory must be restored even as Sakaja is under fire from Nairobians over his leadership's failure to live up to their expectations.

The flooding situation in the city has not helped the county chief, with many leaders and locals accusing him of failing to plan and act in time to restore the dignity of displaced families.

