'Leave your kids at home MF' - Rapper DOJA CAT curses out parents who bring kids to her concerts







Saturday, April 27, 2024 – Rapper Doja Cat has taken a swipe at parents who bring their kids to her concerts and complain about what plays out.

The rapper used a colourful language while lashing out at adults who, apparently, can't find able-bodied babysitters. It's unclear what exactly set her off, but her recent Coachella performances back up her rant.

At Coachella, Doja bumped and grinded across a muddy stage wearing nothing but lingerie, and made no apologies for p-popping in full view of cameras and her front-row fans.

See her tweets below