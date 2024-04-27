'Leave your kids at home MF' - Rapper DOJA CAT curses out parents who bring kids to her concerts

Saturday, April 27, 2024 – Rapper Doja Cat has taken a swipe at parents who bring their kids to her concerts and complain about what plays out.
The rapper used a colourful language while lashing out
at adults who, apparently, can't find able-bodied babysitters. It's unclear
what exactly set her off, but her recent Coachella performances back up her
rant.
At Coachella, Doja bumped and grinded across a muddy stage
wearing nothing but lingerie, and made no apologies for p-popping in full view
of cameras and her front-row fans.
See her tweets below
