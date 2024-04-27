Goat 'arrested' for attacking dog and primary school pupils in South Africa







Saturday, April 27, 2024 – A male goat identified as Akmed, was forcefully removed from a home in Mt View - Verulam in KZN, South Africa after it attacked a dog and a group of pupils.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) in a statement on Friday, April 26, 2024, said its officers were called out to the suburb after a caller requested assistance.

She informed the Operations Center that a goat was attacking her dog.

When Reaction Officers got to the location, they were informed that the goat had earlier attacked several students en route to a primary school.

Reaction Officers removed the animal after several unsuccessful attempts to locate the owner.

The goat was transported to the RUSA Headquarters.

In an update, RUSA said the goat has been handed over to its owner.