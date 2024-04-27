"I can't breathe" Harrowing video shows handcuffed black man's last words as police knelt on him before he died

Saturday, April 27, 2024 –
Bodycam footage showing handcuffed black man, Frank Tyson's last words
as police knelt on his back until he became unconscious has been released.
Tyson, an Ohio man, was handcuffed and left facedown on the
floor of a social club last week April 18.
He died in police custody and the officers involved have
been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police body-camera footage released Wednesday, April 24,
shows a Canton police officer responding to a report of a crash and finding
Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old East Canton resident, by the bar in a nearby AMVETS
post.
The crash at about 8 p.m. on April 18 had severed a utility
pole.
Officer Beau Schoenegge's body-camera footage shows that
after a passing motorist directed police to the bar, a woman opened the door
and said: "Please get him out of here, now.”
Police grabbed Tyson and he resisted being handcuffed and
said repeatedly, “They’re trying to kill me” and “Call the sheriff,” as he was
taken to the floor.
They restrained him, including with a knee on his back, and
he immediately told officers he could not breathe.
Officers told Tyson he was fine. They urged him to calm down
and to stop fighting as he was facedown with his legs crossed on the carpeted
floor.
Police were joking with bystanders and searching through
Tyson's wallet before realizing he was in a medical crisis.
Five minutes after the body-camera footage recorded Tyson
saying "I can’t breathe,” one officer asked another if Tyson had calmed
down.
The other replied, “He might be out.”
Tyson did not move when an officer told him to stand and
tried to roll him over. They shook him and checked for a pulse. Minutes later,
an officer said medics needed to “step it up” because Tyson was not responding
and the officer was unsure if he could feel a pulse. Officers then began CPR.
The Canton police report about Tyson’s death that was issued
Friday, April 26, said that “shortly after securing him,” officers “recognized
that Tyson had become unresponsive” and that CPR was performed.
Doses of Narcan were also administered before medics
arrived.
Tyson was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour
later.
Tyson telling officers he was unable to breathe echoes the
events preceding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police
in 2020.
Tyson was Black, according to the coroner’s office. The race
of the police officers has not been confirmed.
Chief investigator Harry Campbell with the Stark County
Coroner’s Office said Thursday, April 25, an autopsy was conducted earlier in
the week and Tyson’s remains were released to a funeral home.
His niece, Jasmine Tyson, called the video “nonsense” in an
interview with WEWS-TV in Cleveland.
“It just seemed like forever that they finally checked him,”
Jasmine Tyson said.
Frank Tyson was released from state prison on April 6 after
serving 24 years on a kidnapping and theft case and was almost immediately
declared a post-release control supervision violator for failing to report to a
parole officer, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and
Correction.
Two Canton traffic bureau officers, Schoenegge and Camden Burch, were put on paid administrative leave as the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks into the matter.
In a statement Thursday, April 25, the Bureau of Criminal
Investigation said its probe will not determine if force was justified and that
the prosecuting attorney or a grand jury will decide if charges related to the
use of force are warranted.
In a statement released Wednesday, April 24, Canton Mayor
William V. Sherer II said he expressed his condolences to Frank Tyson's family
in person.
“As we make it through this challenging time, my goal is to
be as transparent with the community as possible,” Sherer said.
The U.S. Department of Justice has warned police officers
since the mid-1990s to roll suspects off their stomachs as soon as they are
handcuffed because of the danger of positional asphyxia. Many policing experts
agree that someone can stop breathing if pinned on their chest for too long or
with too much weight because it can compress the lungs and put stress on the
heart.
Watch the video of Tyson's last moments below.
WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️ Police in Ohio commit an extrajudicial execution on a man who's heard saying "I can't breathe." One of the cops proudly says "I've always wanted to be in a bar fight" while Frank Tyson, 53, is facedown on the floor dying without first aid. pic.twitter.com/Evlr46BHZF— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 25, 2024
NEW: 53-year-old man dies after getting taken to the ground by police and telling them that he couldn’t breathe.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2024
As Ohio man Frank Tyson was motionless on the ground, one officer could be heard bragging about the “bar fight.”
Tyson had just gotten out of prison according to… pic.twitter.com/vGUTHfLHI6
