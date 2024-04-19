Late KDF boss, General FRANCIS OMONDI OGOLLA, is to be laid to rest on Sunday, April 21st - See what he had written in his will





Friday, April 19, 2024 - The family of late Chief of Defence (CDF) Francis Ogolla has said they will bury him on Sunday, April 21st.

Ogolla died on Thursday afternoon after a chopper carrying him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

According to family members, General Ogolla had left a will with instructions that he be buried within 72 hours of his death.

Sources said the military had been informed of the will and is working within the timelines to ensure it is honoured.

The events that will culminate in Ogolla's burial have been taken over by the State.

This is because he died in office.

The bodies of Gen Ogolla and nine other military officers and servicemen were flown to Nairobi on Thursday night.

The bodies were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s Embakasi military hangar where a prayer service was held.

They were then driven in ambulances to Forces Memorial Hospital for preservation past midnight.

On Friday, two families of those who died visited the mortuary for identification and possible burial as per Islam rites.

The cause of the crash is yet to be known.

A team of experts flew to the scene on Friday to commence the probe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST