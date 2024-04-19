The death of Chief of Defence Forces General FRANCIS OGOLLA does not add up as RAILA’s man BABU OWINO raises 11 valid questions – LOOK!







Friday April 19, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s diehard and Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has raised serious questions about the mysterious plane crash that saw nine people die alongside the military chief.

Taking to his X account, Babu Owino insinuated that Ogolla’s death does not add up even as he called for quick investigations.

Among the questions that the vocal lawmaker raised included the whereabouts of the West Commander when the incident happened.

He also questioned the whereabouts of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sergeant Major and the Army Commander prior to the plane crash.

"Why was a whole CDF using one Helicopter with no 50ACB Helicopter Escort in an operation area?” Babu Owino quizzed.

Questions were also raised as to why a senior military official in the capacity of Chief of Defence Forces was only in the company of junior officers.

The ODM legislator further called for a clarification to be made on which rank of the military should fly such a chopper especially one ferrying the Chief of Defence Forces.

“Who gives parade to CDF in an operation when he is about to inspect his troops and how many Helicopters should a CDF use while visiting an operation area?” Babu Owino questioned.

According to Babu Owino, why was a high-ranking military official in the capacity of General Francis Ogolla the one inspecting schools and not his juniors?

He also sought clarification as to why General Ogolla had to die so tragically just after the recent changes in KDF.

