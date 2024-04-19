KALONZO MUSYOKA asks investigative agencies to probe whether Chief of Defence Forces late FRANCIS OGOLLA was ASSASSINATED





Friday, April 19,2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has joined millions of Kenyans in mourning the death of Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Omondi Ogolla.

The four-star general died after the chopper he was travelling in crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday afternoon.

Nine other senior Kenya Defence Forces also passed away with the General.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Kalonzo urged the Government to expeditiously speed up the investigation into the incident, as the country has never reported the death of a CDF in the line of work.

“We expect answers on what exactly happened so that you can end up with a fallen Chief of Defence Forces,” he stated.

Citing the rampant banditry attacks in West Pokot and Marakwet regions, Kalonzo questioned the cause of the aircraft crash.

“Kenyans want to know if this was an attempt to eliminate the general, or was it a bandits’ shot that took him down? Because if it was we can’t be losing to bandits,” he added.

