KALONZO MUSYOKA asks investigative agencies to probe whether Chief of Defence Forces late FRANCIS OGOLLA was ASSASSINATED

Friday, April 19,2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has joined millions of Kenyans in mourning the death of Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Omondi Ogolla.
The four-star general died after the chopper he was
travelling in crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday afternoon.
Nine other senior Kenya Defence Forces also passed away with
the General.
In a statement on Thursday evening, Kalonzo urged the Government
to expeditiously speed up the investigation into the incident, as the country
has never reported the death of a CDF in the line of work.
“We expect answers on what exactly happened so that you can
end up with a fallen Chief of Defence Forces,” he stated.
Citing the rampant banditry attacks in West Pokot and
Marakwet regions, Kalonzo questioned the cause of the aircraft crash.
“Kenyans want to know if this was an attempt to eliminate the
general, or was it a bandits’ shot that took him down? Because if it was we
can’t be losing to bandits,” he added.
The
