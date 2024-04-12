Kisumu Governor Prof. ANYANG NYONG’O on the run as Auditor General catches him red-handed looting the public coffers



Friday April 12, 2024 – Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o is on the spot for all the wrong reasons.

This is after Auditor General Nancy Gathungu revealed several discrepancies in expenditure by the Kisumu County Government.

In her report, Gathungu alleged that the Kisumu County Government made a Ksh 5.6 million arrears payment to 63 workers, an amount to which she stated the employees were not entitled to.

Similarly, 33 employees had an overpayment of their basic salaries amounting to Ksh1.7 million while sixteen employees had an overpayment of leave allowance of Ksh 304,181.

Questions were further raised on the payment of Ksh 3 million to the council of Governors.

According to the Auditor General, the amount comprised of Ksh 2,000,000 paid towards annual intergovernmental contributions and Ksh 1,000,000 being annual contributions towards legal fees.

"However, Nyong’o’s government did not justify the payments since the Council has its own budget as provided by Section 37 of the Inter-Governmental Relations Act, 2012," Nacy Gathungu stated.

"In the circumstances, Management was in breach of the law," the Auditor General added.

The Kisumu Governor was also put on the spotlight over an irregular expenditure of Ksh 5 million incurred in respect of Kisumu All Stars football players and the technical bench personnel.

According to the Auditor General, information provided by the County Government indicated that the employees had been engaged as revenue officers but deployed in the Department of Sports as support staff.

Other questionable matters highlighted by the Auditor General included the irregular award of tender and unprocedural termination of the construction of a cancer centre at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST