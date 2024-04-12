Catholic Bishops now go hard on RUTO as they demand a whopping Sh 2 billion that he owes Catholics

Friday April 12, 2024 - The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has pressed the Government for immediate action to settle outstanding debts amounting to more than Ksh 2 billion.
These debts have accumulated from services provided by
Catholic hospitals to patients under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF),
which is set to be replaced by the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) in July
2024.
The bishops have highlighted a longstanding issue, noting,
“We have on various occasions raised to the government the very unjust fact
that the faith-based hospitals are owed huge amounts by the NHIF.”
In a press conference on Thursday, April 11, the bishops said
the consequences of these unpaid debts have been stark, with many hospitals
struggling to maintain operations like the purchase of medicines and payment of
staff.
“The effect is that most of our hospitals are crippled and
unable to operate optimally,” the bishops added, painting a grim picture of the
healthcare situation.
Amid concerns over the transition to SHIF, the bishops
decried the lack of assurances from the government that the owed funds will be
disbursed.
“Our inquiries on whether our debts will be honoured have
been met with more promises but no legal guarantees. This is not only unfair
but unjust,” they lamented, voicing their frustration over the government’s
handling of the situation.
The Catholic Church is a major healthcare provider, operating
nearly a third of all health facilities across the country.
This extensive network includes 451 health units,
encompassing 69 hospitals, 117 health centres, 14 medical training colleges,
and 251 dispensaries.
The issue of unpaid NHIF claims has led to significant
disruptions in healthcare services, with around 400 rural private hospitals
halting services to NHIF cardholders last month.
The
