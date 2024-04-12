Catholic Bishops now go hard on RUTO as they demand a whopping Sh 2 billion that he owes Catholics



Friday April 12, 2024 - The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has pressed the Government for immediate action to settle outstanding debts amounting to more than Ksh 2 billion.

These debts have accumulated from services provided by Catholic hospitals to patients under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which is set to be replaced by the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) in July 2024.

The bishops have highlighted a longstanding issue, noting, “We have on various occasions raised to the government the very unjust fact that the faith-based hospitals are owed huge amounts by the NHIF.”

In a press conference on Thursday, April 11, the bishops said the consequences of these unpaid debts have been stark, with many hospitals struggling to maintain operations like the purchase of medicines and payment of staff.

“The effect is that most of our hospitals are crippled and unable to operate optimally,” the bishops added, painting a grim picture of the healthcare situation.

Amid concerns over the transition to SHIF, the bishops decried the lack of assurances from the government that the owed funds will be disbursed.

“Our inquiries on whether our debts will be honoured have been met with more promises but no legal guarantees. This is not only unfair but unjust,” they lamented, voicing their frustration over the government’s handling of the situation.

The Catholic Church is a major healthcare provider, operating nearly a third of all health facilities across the country.

This extensive network includes 451 health units, encompassing 69 hospitals, 117 health centres, 14 medical training colleges, and 251 dispensaries.

The issue of unpaid NHIF claims has led to significant disruptions in healthcare services, with around 400 rural private hospitals halting services to NHIF cardholders last month.

