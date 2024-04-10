Kipsigis elders apologise to RUTO after he was heckled like a ‘burukenge’ in Bomet and Kericho Counties



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - A section of elders from the Kipsigis Community has apologised to President William Ruto after he was heckled badly in Bomet and Kericho Counties last month.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Myoot Kipsigis Council of Elders chairperson, Richard Ngeno, asked Ruto to forgive the Kipsigis community over incidents where elected leaders were heckled at events in Bomet and Kericho Counties.

Ng'eno, who spoke after a meeting with local leaders, also called for the release of those arrested over the heckling incidents.

The elders said they had sent elected leaders to book an appointment with the Head of State so that they could formally render their apology.

"What happened before the President was wrong.”

“As a community, we have sent leaders to book an appointment with the President so that we can apologise.”

“We know we erred and we are sorry," Ng'eno said.

At the same meeting, ACK Kericho Diocese Bishop, Arnest Ngeno, said they prayed for elected leaders and will ensure that heckling at events would end.

"Elected leaders are God-given.”

“As a church, we cannot sit back and watch elected leaders being humiliated and heckled by some misadvised youths," he said.

