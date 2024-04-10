Kipsigis elders apologise to RUTO after he was heckled like a ‘burukenge’ in Bomet and Kericho Counties

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - A section of elders from the Kipsigis Community has apologised to President William Ruto after he was heckled badly in Bomet and Kericho Counties last month.
Addressing the media on Tuesday,
Myoot Kipsigis Council of Elders chairperson, Richard Ngeno, asked Ruto to
forgive the Kipsigis community over incidents where elected leaders were
heckled at events in Bomet and Kericho Counties.
Ng'eno, who spoke after a meeting
with local leaders, also called for the release of those arrested over the
heckling incidents.
The elders said they had sent
elected leaders to book an appointment with the Head of State so that they
could formally render their apology.
"What happened before the President
was wrong.”
“As a community, we have sent
leaders to book an appointment with the President so that we can apologise.”
“We know we erred and we are
sorry," Ng'eno said.
At the same meeting, ACK Kericho
Diocese Bishop, Arnest Ngeno, said they prayed for elected leaders and will ensure
that heckling at events would end.
"Elected leaders are
God-given.”
“As a church, we cannot sit back
and watch elected leaders being humiliated and heckled by some misadvised
youths," he said.
