RAILA ODINGA is still the LUHYA community Kingpin!! – NATEMBEYA says MUDAVADI is a useless man with no influence in Mulembe politics



Wednesday, April 10,2024 - Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, has said Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has zero influence on Western Kenya politics despite holding such a powerful position in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government.

Mudavadi is the third in command after President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a candid interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Natembeya emphasised that the Orange Democratic Movement party leader still holds sway over the community in comparison to Mudavadi and other former influential figures, asserting that President William Ruto will still have to go through the former PM to convince the Mulembe community on certain political matters.

Furthermore, the outspoken County boss suggested that if the President were to remove Mudavadi from his position, it wouldn't greatly affect the people, as Mudavadi's support base had diminished.

"Today he is there alone.”

“The position Mudavadi holds in Government is what we call tokenism.”

“He can be fired today and no Luhya will cry.”

“Today if the President wants to talk to Luhyas, he will go through Raila because the latter's ODM party is dominant in the region.”

“In the previous elections, ODM used to get more votes for Raila in Bungoma but in 2022, 200,000 people supported the president and that is what Moses Wetang'ula used to secure his seat.”

“But I assure you that does not carry the entire community," he stated.

