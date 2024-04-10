Hype man BALLO’s family accuses the court of discriminating against him because he is poor and doesn’t have money like DJ JOE MFALME

Wednesday, April 10,2024 - The family of DJ Joe Mfalme’s hype man, Allan Ochieng alias Ballo, has protested after their kin was charged with the murder of Kabete DCI officer, Felix Kelian, while five of his accomplices led by the DJ were set free last week.
Ochieng, who
is said to have been with DJ Mfalme on that fateful night, was accused by the
Director of Public Prosecutions of killing the DCI office during an altercation
in Kikuyu.
The
prosecution mysteriously absolved the five and turned them into state witnesses
and charged Hype Ballo with murder.
Now speaking
with the media, a relative of Ballo wondered why the rest were set free and
only Ochieng was charged with murder.
The guardian
accused the court and prosecution of discriminating against Ballo because he
doesn’t have money and is not popular like his accomplices.
"I want to issue my
condolences to the family of the deceased.”
“But I am afraid we may not get
justice.”
“We have already seen misleading
themes in this court, we have seen we are being discriminated against.”
“Allan is someone who was raised
by the society. We are being discriminated against because we are poor, and not
popular," she said.
She further denied claims that
Ballo was a bouncer and added that many people knew him as an MC.
"How is it today that he
is a bouncer?”
“The constitution says you are not
guilty until proven, why was he separated from the rest and taken to a
different cell?”
“I want to say that I know my
rights.”
“I got here hoping to see him in
court then I heard he had been taken somewhere else.”
“I am asking and no one is telling
me.”
“It pains me and it is clear here
there is a crime, but as his family, we will not be silent," she added.
