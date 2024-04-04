KINDIKI makes good his threat as he makes an example out of UDA politician who heckled RUTO in Bomet – Look!

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has made good his threat and arrested a UDA politician for heckling President William Ruto in Bomet County.

The UDA-nominated MCA and a political activist have been charged for allegedly causing terror and chaos during President William Ruto's meeting.

Their arraignment comes weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki ordered a crackdown on those who he claimed organized and financed the chaos.

Victor Rop and former Silibwet Township MCA aspirant Bildad Cheruiyot appeared before Principal Magistrate Martin Rabella.

According to reports, five people have been arraigned in court, including Donex Kiplangat Biegon alias Generali or Jeshi, Paul Kiprono Bett, and Michael Ngeno alias Cheboror.

The two politicians, represented by lawyer Duncan Kipngetich denied all charges levelled against them.

The duo was charged with committing the said offences alongside other individuals who are yet to be presented in court.

According to the prosecution led by Erick Waweru, the goons were reportedly armed with crude weapons and stones in a public place. Waweru said they caused terror to those in the rally.

They are also alleged to have thrown crude weapons and stones at the gathering to cause a breach of the peace.

The suspects are also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime by promoting war-like activities, shouting, chanting, and throwing stones at a crowd during a meeting presided by the President.

Rop and Cheruiyot were released on a KSh 100,000 bond with a surety of the same amount with the magistrate setting the hearing for both cases for Tuesday, April 9.

