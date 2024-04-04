To hell with your job – Veteran journalist abruptly quits government’s well-paying job after only 2 years



Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has received a huge blow.

This is after veteran Journalist Benjamin Agina quit his position as the Director of Orengo's Press Service.

Agina confirmed his departure in a phone call, citing personal reasons but declined to expound.

"Yes, it is true. I have left for personal reasons and if they are personal, then they are personal," he firmly stated.

Agina was appointed to the position in October 2022 alongside former Government Spokesperson Colonel (retired) Cyrus Oguna who is serving as Orengo's Chief of Staff.

“I have nominated for appointment the following persons to serve in my office with immediate effect in the specified positions subject to the conduct of suitability tests,” the Governor forwarded a list of nominees at the time which included Agina's name.

Agina, a respected communications expert, served as a journalist with an 8-year stint at the Standard Media Group as an investigative reporter.

He later transitioned to British High Commission in Kenya where he served as a political advisor for three years before heading to GlaxoSmithKline as the government affairs head.

Between 2021 and August 2022, Agina provided consultancy services to both the private and public sectors before landing a job in the Siaya County Government.

The resignation comes a year after wrangles rocked Orengo’s office following the governor's fallout with his deputy William Oduol.

Oduol lamented that some forces within the county's executive were working against him therefore alienating him from county functions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST