KIMANI NGUNJIRI exposes RUTO’s UDA’s dirty deals after ditching the party as he reveals exactly who supplied the fake fertilizer





Monday, April 8, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has dropped a bombshell targeting President William Ruto’s allies, nearly a week after announcing his exit from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Addressing the press in Nakuru yesterday, the former lawmaker claimed that some public figures within UDA were responsible for the supply of fake fertilizer.

He further argued that some of the leaders in UDA were responsible for grabbing parcels of land across the country, including in Nakuru where he hails from.

"When you come to Nakuru County, there is a problem. You know the mess that has been done here.

"The party (UDA) now belongs to individuals and you know that.

"The issue has brought forth many problems and because of that, I want to step aside," he stated.

"If we remain with one party, UDA, you know the ground will be very hostile. The fake fertilizer being distributed, the people doing that are from here. The people grabbing land all over are from the same system."

During the press briefing, Ngunjiri also hinted that he intended to join another party within Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

He argued that UDA was already troubled after being hijacked by individuals and he needed to join an outfit with fewer complications.

"Our government has almost 18 parties which came together to form a coalition. I saw that I should leave the UDA party to those it belongs to," he stated.

"I will look for one party within the rest of the other 17 parties which has no dispute with another here in Nakuru because I want peace."

On Wednesday, Ngunjiri publicly declared that he was no longer a member of UDA, arguing that the party had shortchanged its loyal members.

