JIRONGO reveals how MOI allowed NUCLEAR WASTE to be dumped in Meru, Isiolo, Marsabit, and Samburu counties – No wonder cancer cases have increased in the country





Monday, April 8, 2024 - Former Lugari Member of Parliament, Cyrus Jirongo, has revealed how late former President Arap Moi allowed the dumping of nuclear wastes in the country.

Jirongo was a close ally of Moi and worked for the former president's Kenya African National Union (KANU) party's youth wing, known as the Youth for Kanu in 1992.

Jirongo, who hosts the Savage Politics segment on the Alfa House YouTube channel, disclosed this during an interview with renowned scholar Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba

He said that Moi allowed the dumping of nuclear wastes in the country.

The former KANU stalwart disclosed how former KANU stalwart Nicholas Biwott's lawyer, the late Jim Choge, once furnished him with classified information about the illegal dumping of toxic waste in the North Eastern Province.

"I worked with Jim Choge, a lawyer for the late Nicholas Biwott. He came to my office and gave me documents detailing where toxic waste was being dumped in the country. In my stupidity, I took those documents and confronted President Daniel Moi," Jirongo narrated.

According to Jirongo, the Moi regime allowed the dumping of toxic and radioactive waste in Meru, Isiolo, Marsabit, and Samburu counties.

They were allegedly pretending to be prospecting oil in those counties but were dumping toxic materials that cause cancer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST