Take it or leave it! We will not add you a single coin - RUTO adds salt to injury as he breaks silence over doctors’ strike





Monday, April 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has broken his silence over the ongoing doctors’ strike that has paralyzed the public health sector in the country.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Fellowship in Eldoret yesterday, Ruto told the striking doctors to take what the government is offering them or leave it.

According to Ruto, the State is ready to pay intern doctors Ksh70,000 for one year as he calls for an end to the strike.

The Head of State characterized the offer as a stipend the medical interns would be subjected to for a year before they were absorbed.

"I know we have a situation in Kenya with our doctors and interns. I want to implore on them that it is important for us as a nation that we must live within our means," he stated.

"We cannot continue to spend the money we do not have. I am telling the doctors that we mind them and we value the service that they give to our nation but we must live within our means."

He noted that the government could only offer the money because it was the only resource it could amass to bring an end to the strike.

"The resources we have are only sufficient to pay Ksh70,000 for intern doctors. It is not a salary, it is a stipend for one year and then they are employed," Ruto added.

"All our doctors and doctor interns will be taken in. That is why we are going to spend the resources we have to make sure that all the 1,500 doctors are absorbed at once. As a nation, we must live within our means."

This comes even as medical personnel allied to the Kenya Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) embarked on a strike demanding the State to honour earlier negotiations and deploy medical interns among other ultimatums.

The Kenyan DAILY POST