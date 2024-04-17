KIMANI ICHUNG'WAH angers Kenyans as they ‘lynch’ him publicly for claiming RUTO has revived the economy

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah has found himself on the wrong side of town after claiming that President William Ruto’s government is doing a good job in stabilizing the country's economy.
Taking to his X account, Ichung'wah stated the government
made strategic moves to drive the country's economic revival.
He added that the current government's tactics differ from
the populist choice of consumer subsidies which hurt the country's economy.
"These subsidies had proven to be costly and favoured
merchants over consumers. Although Kenya Kwanza's decision was initially
unpopular and caused short-term discomfort, it is now yielding positive
results," he said.
To support his argument, the MP posted pictures of the prices of various products from February to April.
The pictures depicted how the
prices of commodities have dropped.
However, his post did not go down well with a section of Kenyans
who labelled it government propaganda while reminding him of the punitive tax
measures the regime had imposed.
"Kenyans continue to pay higher taxes, their net income
continues to decline, and companies continue to close shop," Anwarr Sadat
stated.
Mhenga Maarufu said. "KK's propaganda is so lazy
and tedious."
ArujiMc said. "You create a problem and you solve it
then you congratulate yourself for working. That's what we call our own
goal."
“Rutonomics, Increase fuel by 60 bob. When they complain,
reduce by 17 bob. They will clap for you and say how you have stabilized the
economy,” Patrick Mutune posed.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments