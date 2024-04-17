Just stop it please, Kenyans are not fools – CS ALFRED MUTUA’s ex-wife LILIAN NGANGA, rebukes First Lady RACHEL RUTO for lying through her teeth





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Former Machakos's First Lady, Lilian Nganga, has blasted President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, for lying to Kenyans over and over.

This is after Rachel attributed the strengthening of the Kenya Shilling to prayers.

Additionally, the First Lady credited the success of the Kenya Kwanza regime to divine intervention.

During the launch of empowerment projects for women, youth, and people with disabilities in Kajiado, Rachel acknowledged the government’s resilience in overcoming challenges through prayer.

"When the drought came along, we turned to God in prayer, and He answered with rains.

"We have also seen the Kenya shilling strengthen against the US Dollar, from 165 to 145 and onto 135 and 130, and now it keeps gaining.

"If not God, then who else?" Mama Rachel said.

In response, Nganga, who is also the ex-wife of Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, rebuked Ruto’s wife for lying to Kenyans, urging her to refrain from attributing the appreciation of the Kenya shilling against the dollar solely to divine intervention.

“Please stop,” the mother of one appealed.

