Kenyan man shames his friend who owes him money by plastering his face on a banner and hanging it on the back of his car for everyone to see (VIDEO).

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - A Kenyan man has come up with an ingenious method of embarrassing his friend who has refused to pay him back his money.
He plastered his face
on a banner and hung it on the back of his car for everyone to see.
The banner was
written; "David Lunalo Shitsimi, pay me my
money,”.
Popular social media user commentator Francis Gaitho shared the video on his X account and reacted saying,
“Choose the people who loan you money wisely. Some
don’t forgive and leave it to God. Watakuchafua hapa duniani.
