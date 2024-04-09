Kenyan man shames his friend who owes him money by plastering his face on a banner and hanging it on the back of his car for everyone to see (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - A Kenyan man has come up with an ingenious method of embarrassing his friend who has refused to pay him back his money.

He plastered his face on a banner and hung it on the back of his car for everyone to see.

The banner was written; "David Lunalo Shitsimi, pay me my money,”.

Popular social media user commentator Francis Gaitho shared the video on his X account and reacted saying,

“Choose the people who loan you money wisely. Some don’t forgive and leave it to God. Watakuchafua hapa duniani.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.