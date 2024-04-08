Turkana politician in Ksh 24 million con case charged in another Ksh 8 million fraud case - Huyu jamaa ni jambazi sugu.





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - The Turkana county politician who was recently charged with obtaining Ksh 24,263,780 by false pretenses in a Mombasa court has been slapped with a fresh similar charge.

Simon Ekai Ewoi appeared before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. David Odhiambo to face the fifth count of obtaining Ksh 8,049,000 from Lydiah Mary Munyoki.

Hon. Odhiambo heard that Ewoi solicited the money by falsely claiming that his assets had been frozen by the Central Bank of Kenya and that he required help to unfreeze them.

He allegedly told the complaint that in exchange, he would buy her a parcel of land, a fact he knew to be false.

The charge sheet stated that he committed the offence on diverse dates between 11th January 2022 and 18th July 2022 in Mombasa County.

He denied the charge and was released on a Ksh 4 million surety bond, and the court directed that the matter being prosecuted by Senior Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo be mentioned on 24th April 2024.





