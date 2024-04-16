Kenya shilling drops after a significant gain against the U.S. dollar – This is the reason the shilling is weakening

Commercial banks on Monday quoted the shilling at
131.00/132.00 against the U.S. dollar, a drop compared to Friday, April 12 when it
closed at 129.50/130.50.
The weakening of the Kenya shilling against the greenback is
attributed to pressure on foreign currency demand from the fuel and
manufacturing sectors.
The Shilling experienced pressure brought about by a high
demand for the Dollar by the manufacturers who sought to purchase raw materials
for their industries.
Due to a high demand for the Dollar by the manufacturers,
more local currency was needed to buy the foreign currency to complete the
trade.
Trade on the international front is normally carried out in
dollars, and thus, traders seeking to complete their transactions must exchange
their currencies for Dollars.
