Exposing a notorious conman targeting Mpesa operators - See how he conned Mpesa lady Ksh 30,000 while smartly dressed like a ‘big boss’ (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - A notorious con man has been moving around Mpesa shops conning unsuspecting operators.

He was filmed conning Mpesa lady of Ksh 30,000 in Nairobi Central Business District.

In the video, the smartly dressed man walks into an Mpesa shop and asks whether he can withdraw Ksh 30,000.

He pretends that he wants to withdraw the money and pay his 'workers' who were waiting outside.

The operator tells him to go ahead and withdraw the money.

He pretends that he is withdrawing from his Mpesa account as the lady counts the money.

He then tells the Mpesa operator to hand over the money to him so that he can pay the ‘workers’ whom he claims were waiting outside and hands over an identity card to her.

The cunning man disappears with the money and leaves the Mpesa lady filling in the details.

She realizes that she has been conned after the notorious conman leaves.

She checks on her phone and realizes that there is no message indicating that he has withdrawn the money.

He handed over a fake identity card to her.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.