Kenya Meteorological Department urges Nairobians to expect heavy rains in the coming days





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has urged Nairobians to expect heavy downpours in the coming days.

The update issued on Wednesday afternoon comes amidst ongoing efforts by the Kenya Red Cross to evacuate stranded residents from flooded homes.

The KRC has been conducting rescue and evacuation in areas like Githurai and Athi River, where nightlong rains overwhelmed drainage systems.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to be recorded across multiple areas within the Nairobi metropolis. Stay prepared,” the Met department said on X.

The forecast shows that rains of up to 20mm will pound Embakasi East and South.

Roysambu, Westlands, Lang’ata, Kibera, Dagoretti North, and South, Makadara, Starehe, Kamukunji and Ruaraka should brace for up to 50mm of rain, the weatherman said.

In the weekly rainfall forecast for the period between April 24 and May 1, the weatherman said rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

These include the entire Baringo County covering areas such as Mogotio and Eldama Ravine.

The forecast shows rain is expected to reach 20mm over 24 hours ending Thursday, April 25 at 9am in these areas.

