CHILOBA is as clean as grade 1 cotton as EACC clears him in the CA Mortgage scandal so he can be RUTO’s Ambassadors to the US



Friday April 12, 2024 - Former Communications Authority Director General Ezra Chiloba can now become President William Ruto’s ambassador to the US despite many baggages.

This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) cleared him of any wrong doing in the Communication Authority’s mortgage scandal even after being mentioned adversely.

According to the commission, investigations established that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations made against Ezra Chiloba and other authority officials.

On September 26, 2023, the Commission received allegations of irregularities in the management of the staff mortgage scheme at the Communications Authority of Kenya

“This is to bring to your attention that the matter was closed with no further action under section 25A of the ACECA of 2003,” EACC noted.

EACC further recommended a review of the Communication Authority’s Human Resource Policy & Procedure Manual, dated February 2023.

CA on September 18, 2023, suspended Chiloba from the Director General position and replaced him with Christopher Wambua in acting capacity.

The committee also suspended four other officials for allegedly mismanaging the staff mortgage scheme where the Government lost millions of shillings.

Other suspended officials include the Human Resources, Legal Services, and Finance Directors as well as the Internal Auditor.

President William Ruto nominated Ezra Chiloba as Kenya's Consul General to Los Angeles, USA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST