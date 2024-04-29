KDF Rangers who beat police officers and a security guard in Mombasa did a good job – RUTO’s man says





Monday, April 29, 2024 - One of President William Ruto’s close confidantes in Mombasa County has lauded Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for assaulting a security guard and some police officers in Mombasa while crossing the Likoni ferry.

The Saturday incident saw some KDF rangers assault a security guard and at the same time rough up some policemen who were manning the ferry.

In the melee, two police officers were injured by KDF rangers from the Mtongwe Navy base.

Reacting to the incident, Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali lauded KDF rangers for teaching the security guard a lesson, claiming he was notorious for harassing Mombasa residents while on the ferry.

Ali further said no one should summon those KDF rangers for beating a security officer and injuring police officers.

“I support KDF 100%. Those private security guards are so brutal.

"Kenya Ferry should be protected by Kenya Police and not those guys who think they are so powerful even than the Police.

"No one should summon those KDF SPECIAL FORCE RANGERS. Jeshi iheshimiwe!”Mohamed Ali wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

The Kenyan DAILY POST