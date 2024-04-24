KATE MIDDLETON given new title by KING CHARLES as special thanks for her work







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Kate Middleton has been awarded a new title by King Charles following a tough year.

The Princess of Wales is the recipient of The Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.

Charles chose Kate because of the “esteem she is held” and “recognition in taking on more responsibilities”.

Both Kate and Charles have been undergoing cancer treatment and are said to have grown closer with one another.

Her new title puts her as the most senior member of holders of regular The Order of the Companion of Honour.

JK Rowling, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Dame Vera Lynn, Sir Elton John, and Winston Churchill are all also holders of the prestigious title.

Queen Camilla was made a Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Prince William was appointed Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

The titles were all handed out as a St George’s Day tradition.