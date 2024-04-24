Man cut off his mum’s hand so that he could use her fingertips to steal cash from her account







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – A young man stabbed his mother to death as part of a “black magic” ritual.

Sandra Maria dos Santos Carvalho, 58, was found with multiple knife wounds, and her hand chopped off, at her home in the city of Salvador, Brazil.

Her son, Jose Natan Carvalho, was arrested shortly after the gruesome discovery on Saturday, April 20.

Appearing in court, he admitted to “cutting his mother’s neck and her hand with a knife”.

It is reported that the 21-year-old wanted to keep her fingers to access money in her bank account.

Judge Leandro Florencio Rocha de Araujo told local media that the youngster had confessed to the crime.

In court, Carvalho had alleged that he had killed his mother during a “black magic ritual” after she performed one against him beforehand.

The judge added: “He admitted to cutting his mother’s neck with a knife and then amputating her hand to access money in her bank account.”

Sandra Maria’s body was found covered in a sheet and towel in a neighbourhood called Boca da Mata de Valeria.

Jose Natan’s cousin alerted police after going to the family home where the mum and the suspect lived, and detecting a strong smell.

Police said her body had began decomposing, suggesting that she was killed days earlier.

The judge referred to the Health Care Network (RAS) and Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS).

The case is being investigated by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) of Salvador.