KALONZO's Opposition seat in limbo as he accuses RUTO of isolating him and focusing on getting RAILA the AU job – Look!

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has exposed President William Ruto’s chess game with the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report whose implementation was stopped by a Kiambu High Court.
This came barely a day after
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka claimed he had scored an official Opposition seat
through the NADCO report.
While crying foul over the
court’s move on NADCO, Wamalwa stated that Ruto’s administration did not come
to the negotiating table with clean hands, alleging that Azimio was
shortchanged.
According to Eugene, the
Judiciary had colluded with Ruto’s government to suspend the implementation of
the NADCO report that had recommended the creation of an official Office
of the Opposition Leader.
As creation of the office
remains uncertain, Ruto’s government has gone full throttle in campaigning for
Azimio leader Raila Odinga to become the next African Union Commission
chairperson.
“The Bomas talks lacked good
faith abinitio, as the Kenya Kwanza team did not come to the dialogue table
with clean hands but was hiding dangerous cards under the table,” Eugene
Wamalwa lamented.
He stated that one of the ways
Kenya Kwanza was sabotaging the process was by allegedly sponsoring a Friday,
March 29, court ruling that suspended the implementation of the NADCO
report.
Additionally, he remarked that
the Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) was dragging its
feet in deliberating the recommendations.
Wamalwa’s sentiments were
supported by Kalonzo, who remarked that Ruto was wary of retaining his seat in
the 2027 elections.
He further alleged that the
Executive was meddling with the Judiciary to prevent implementation of the
report.
“The Kenya Kwanza regime has
never had goodwill and faith and this is the problem in Kenya; the politics of
lies all the time,” he stated.
Kalonzo remarked that Ruto was
intimidating leaders who seemed to have a good working relationship with him.
While Kalonzo is lamenting about
being isolated, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been in a
continental shuttle diplomacy to campaign for Raila Odinga, who is eyeing the
African Union Commission (AUC) top seat.
