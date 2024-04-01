KALONZO's Opposition seat in limbo as he accuses RUTO of isolating him and focusing on getting RAILA the AU job – Look!

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has exposed President William Ruto’s chess game with the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report whose implementation was stopped by a Kiambu High Court.

This came barely a day after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka claimed he had scored an official Opposition seat through the NADCO report.

While crying foul over the court’s move on NADCO, Wamalwa stated that Ruto’s administration did not come to the negotiating table with clean hands, alleging that Azimio was shortchanged.

According to Eugene, the Judiciary had colluded with Ruto’s government to suspend the implementation of the NADCO report that had recommended the creation of an official Office of the Opposition Leader.

As creation of the office remains uncertain, Ruto’s government has gone full throttle in campaigning for Azimio leader Raila Odinga to become the next African Union Commission chairperson.

“The Bomas talks lacked good faith abinitio, as the Kenya Kwanza team did not come to the dialogue table with clean hands but was hiding dangerous cards under the table,” Eugene Wamalwa lamented.

He stated that one of the ways Kenya Kwanza was sabotaging the process was by allegedly sponsoring a Friday, March 29, court ruling that suspended the implementation of the NADCO report.

Additionally, he remarked that the Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) was dragging its feet in deliberating the recommendations.

Wamalwa’s sentiments were supported by Kalonzo, who remarked that Ruto was wary of retaining his seat in the 2027 elections.

He further alleged that the Executive was meddling with the Judiciary to prevent implementation of the report.

“The Kenya Kwanza regime has never had goodwill and faith and this is the problem in Kenya; the politics of lies all the time,” he stated.

Kalonzo remarked that Ruto was intimidating leaders who seemed to have a good working relationship with him.

While Kalonzo is lamenting about being isolated, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been in a continental shuttle diplomacy to campaign for Raila Odinga, who is eyeing the African Union Commission (AUC) top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST