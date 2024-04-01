UN changes terms for RUTO as it now makes it hard for him to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti – Look!

Monday, April 1, 2024 - The United Nations has changed the terms of engagement with President Willia Ruto as it moved to make it hard for him to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti.

In a statement, the UN announced that Haiti will require up to 5,000 police officers to effectively combat and dismantle the deadly gangs operating within the country.

UN rights expert William O’Neill stated that the mission would necessitate between 4,000 and 5,000 police officers in response to the escalating conflict in the Caribbean nation.

O’Neill noted that the current situation is at its worst and that it will require five times more officers than the initial number of 1000 officers to help the Haitian National Police regain control of security and curb human rights abuses.

The UN human rights expert announced while presenting a report that called for immediate and bold action to tackle the cataclysmic situation in the country.

He further stated that impunity and poor governance, along with escalating gang violence, have severely undermined the rule of law, bringing institutions in Haiti dangerously close to collapse.

O'Neill's report, detailing the situation in Haiti over the past five months, ending in February, revealed that gangs continue to recruit and exploit boys and girls.

The report also exposed the grim reality of many children losing their lives, with some being killed for attempting to escape.

In July of last year, the United Nations announced that it required only 1000 police officers to address the situation in the Caribbean nation, with Kenyan police being preferred for the mission.

The report by the UN human rights expert comes a month after Kenya signed a deal with Haiti allowing the deployment of its police officers to Port-au-Prince.

The Kenyan DAILY POST