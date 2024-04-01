RAILA ODINGA’s Azimio praises Health CS NAKHUMICHA amid doctors strike and offers clueless RUTO a genius solution to end the standoff

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Azimio Coalition led by National Assembly Minority Leader, Opiyo Wandayi, announced willingness to temporarily pause political hostilities and work with the Kenya Kwanza government to pass a supplementary budget geared at ending the doctors' strike that has caused a healthcare crisis in Kenya.

Speaking in Lugari Constituency, Wandayi remarked that it was time that the ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza worked with the opposition to end the impasse.

Wandayi further remarked that President William Ruto should head negotiations calling for an end to the strike.

‘The issue of doctor's strike is so serious that it cannot be whisked away.

"If it is a question of budget, let us summon Parliament next week and bring a second supplementary budget,” Wandayi remarked stating that drastic action needed to be taken.

While addressing National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who was in attendance, Wandayi added that the process should not be delayed further.

He explained that Parliament which is on recess should be recalled to pass the supplementary budget that would carter for the posting of medical interns and promote doctors.

“But before we do that, the doctors' strike needs to be addressed,” he amplified the need for negotiation.

In mild praise to Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, Wandayi revealed that she had done her best to end the strike although her best was not good enough.

“Perhaps the time has now come for President William Ruto himself to come and assist you,” Wandayi told CS Nakhumicha.

According to Wandayi, Ruto should now sit at the apex of the negotiating table with Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials and other stakeholders.

Appreciating Wandayi’s proposal, CS Nakhumicha promised that she would work with Parliament to end the strike which is in its third week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST