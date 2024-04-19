This is what RUTO’s Government has said over speculations that General OGOLLA was ASSASSINATED to pave way for a friendlier CDF





Friday, April 19, 2024 - President William Ruto’s Government has sent a strong message to millions of Kenyans who are speculating that Chief of Defence Forces General, Francis Ogolla, may have been assassinated on Thursday.

Ogolla was among 10 Kenya Defence Forces officers who paid the ultimate price after the chopper they were travelling in crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Many Kenyans speculated that the General was assassinated and the nine others who died were collateral damage

But in a statement, Ruto through Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura asked Kenyans to remain calm and avoid speculations regarding the crash, promising to issue an update.

"Dear fellow Kenyans. An official communication concerning the Military Aircraft Crash shall be issued soon. Let’s stay calm and avoid any speculation whatsoever at this critical juncture," Mwaura stated.

General Ogolla will be laid to rest on Sunday in Siaya County according to family sources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST