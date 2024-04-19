This is what RUTO’s Government has said over speculations that General OGOLLA was ASSASSINATED to pave way for a friendlier CDF

Friday,
April 19, 2024 - President
William Ruto’s Government has sent a strong message to millions of Kenyans who
are speculating that Chief of Defence Forces General, Francis Ogolla, may have
been assassinated on Thursday.
Ogolla was
among 10 Kenya Defence Forces officers who paid the ultimate price after the
chopper they were travelling in crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.
Many Kenyans
speculated that the General was assassinated and the nine others who died were collateral
damage
But in a
statement, Ruto through Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura asked
Kenyans to remain calm and avoid speculations regarding the crash, promising to
issue an update.
"Dear fellow Kenyans. An official communication
concerning the Military Aircraft Crash shall be issued soon. Let’s stay calm
and avoid any speculation whatsoever at this critical juncture," Mwaura
stated.
General Ogolla will be laid to rest on Sunday in
Siaya County according to family sources.
The
